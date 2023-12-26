Salaar Box Office Collection Day 4 (Hindi): Prabhas' Film Earns Well On Christmas Holiday

It’s going to be a touch and go, but Salaar would certainly be aiming for that. The film is positioned well to enter the 100 Crore Club in Week One, and if it actually manages to have a good trend right from today till Thursday, then it could well stretch to reach there. Even if it doesn’t, then at least it would come quite close to that and then hit that milestone on Friday.

This has been made possible by a good hold that Prabhas‘ film has seen on Monday when 13.50 crore* more came in. It was Christmas, and hence, there were added footfalls coming in. Of course, there was a drop when compared to the day before.

Sunday was quite good at 20 crore, and ideally, 15-16 crore should have come in today. That would have meant a solid hold for the film, which would have guaranteed a century score in a matter of one week. However, just like it happened for Dunki as well, the night shows were impacted due to today being a working day, and hence, the numbers went below the 15 crore mark.

Currently, Prashanth Neel‘s action film stands at 65 crore, and it would need to be at the same levels as yesterday for a couple of days to hit that 100. It would be quite tough to achieve, and hence it would be interesting to see where the film eventually lands today and then sustain at the same levels tomorrow and then the day after.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Brings Shah Rukh Khan The Rarest Achievement With $39+ Million Cumulative Collection In North America – Rules The Throne At #1 Just Like A King!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News