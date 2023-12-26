It was yet another of day of more than 20 crores for Dunki as 23 crores* came in. The film has a really good Sunday when 30.70 crores had been accumulated, so it had seemed like Monday too would be super strong, and over 25 crores will come in. However, this was also the close of the extended weekend, and hence, night shows were not as populated as expected. In any case, the film has multiple open weekends ahead so this shortfall of a couple of crores should be taken care of then.

What’s required, though, is that the trend continues to be positive for the film, and the drop on Tuesday is 40%-50% at maximum when compared to Friday, which was the second day of release and had seen 20.12 crores coming in. A score of 13-14 crores would actually have been ideal for the film, but then, given the trend so far, it doesn’t look possible. However, at the very least the film would be looking at a double-digit score on Tuesday.

So far, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected 128.63 crores* in five days, and there are three more days remaining in this extended Week One. While the 150 crore mark would be comfortably surpassed then, the real deal would be for that to happen by Wednesday itself, as that would mean the feat been accomplished in the traditional one-week run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

