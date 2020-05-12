Hrithik Roshan Career Review – Tracing Footsteps: From ‘Pyaar’ To ‘War’, Here’s The Guide To Sustain In Bollywood

The (Hazel) Green-eyed Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has come a long way from spreading ‘Pyaar’ in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai to tackling bad guys with ‘War’ in obviously War. What started as a journey of yet another ‘star-kid’ has gifted Bollywood its own s*x-symbol who can act too (surprise surprise!).

He got the debut every actor in World Cinema wishes to have. Papa Rakesh Roshan’s love-drama Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai made him the national crush way before even this ‘term’ was invented. The film was a huge success at the box-office, setting a base so strong for Hrithik Roshan.

Everyone was waiting for what he’ll choose next and were a bit of surprised with his script choices. Instead of going all glorious and glamourous, Hrithik chose the unconventional way to use the brownie points he earned with his debut. Khalid Mohamed’s Fiza, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Mission Kashmir, and Subhash Ghai’s Yaadein were his next three films and all of them didn’t do any good at the box office.

But all of the three films surely proved he has the x-factor which could help him sustain for years in the industry. Also, thankfully, the infamous trend of doing ‘solo’ films wasn’t in back then and Hrithik comfortably shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film proved to be a mammoth success for him helping him to boost his initial phase after a couple of average films.

Then the rollercoaster of his career started moving down south as he hit a rough patch with films like Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. All the films failed to mint money.

But then came in another turning point of his career gifted yet again by his father in Koi Mil Gaya. A pure family entertainer involving the emotional connect with an alien was a new thing for Bollywood. Plus Hrithik Roshan’s performance in the film is still considered as a benchmark.

In a way, Koi Mil Gaya changed Hrithik’s stance at looking at this industry overall. He stormed the box office with films like Krrish and Dhoom 2. But amid all this shining glory, he opted for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish which though was a big flop at the box office, but it’s still considered as his best performance by many out there.

He continued his winning streak with movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Krrish 3 and Bang Bang. Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro didn’t bring him the expected success. He then participated in one of the most brutal clashes of Bollywood with his Kaabil locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. He emerged victorious with Kaabil turning out to be a super-hit (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham! Pun intended).

Both of his last year’s releases Super 30 and War were successful at the box office. He became the latest ruler of the 300-crore club with War making his position in Bollywood as strong as ever. He just needs to continue this streak and then there’s no looking back for our very own Duggu.

