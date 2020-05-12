Kartik Aaryan Asks Mom Rs. 1 Lakh For A Mother’s Day Post, Her SAVAGE Reply Will Make Your Day!

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s mother Mala Tiwari hilariously trolled him for not sharing a Mother’s Day post on social media.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video that has him being scolded by his mother. He has now shared a video where his mother can be heard complaining about him not sharing a Mother’s Day post for her.

In the clip, Kartik Aaryan seems busy with some work when his mother admonishes him, saying that while celebrities have been sharing selfies with their moms, he hasn’t posted any photo with her.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kartik Aaryan replied in Hindi: “I get lakhs for each post, will you pay?”

To which, his mother funnily replies: “I will give you ‘one laat (kick)’. The aunt from Bhopal has called twice. Now quickly post a selfie with me.”

The video has gone viral, and currently has over a whopping 2.4 million views on the photo-sharing website.

The “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” star wittily captioned the video: “Maa ki Mamta.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Poori family involved hai. (The whole family is involved).”

Actor Karanveer Mehra wrote: “Bhai daal toh photo mummy ki saath .. (Brother, post a picture with your mother).”

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal” alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty — “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

