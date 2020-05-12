On his second wedding anniversary on Monday, composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya created a romantic song titled “Aashna” for his wife Sonia.

“I’m happy that Sonia loved this song, as it had to be super special. She has a great ear for music and since she is already very fond of my other new songs that will come out soon, this song composed on such a special day had to be even better,” Himesh Reshammiya said.

The song is not out for the audience yet.

On the work front, Himesh Reshammiya, who is also an actor, will be seen in the sequel of “The Xpose”, as well as “Namastey Rome”. Himesh Reshammiya is also collaborating with Raj Kumar Santoshi on a project.

Himesh Reshammiya was last seen on the big screen in musical romantic drama Happy Hardy and Heer in a dual role. The Himesh Reshammiya starrer released last year.

