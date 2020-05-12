Phone Booth: Ishaan Khatter Indirectly CONFIRMS Film With Katrina Kaif & Siddhant Chaturvedi?

It was recently that we learned Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter have collaborated for a film titled Phone Booth. Now if the reports are to be believed, the Dhadak star has in a way confirmed the news and has expressed his excitement about working on the project.

Phone Booth is set to bring together, the trio Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time. The film which is said to be bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s joint production house Excel Entertainment is a horror-comedy.

If the reports are to go by, Phone Booth will be helmed by Gurmeet Singh. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Ishaan Khatter opened about reading the script and enjoying it thoroughly. Though he refrained from confirming it, it was clear that the film is happening.

Ishaan was asked about Phone Booth that Siddhant had confirmed about working in with him by a fan. To which, Ishaan replied, “I have heard the film and it is very very exciting. It’s an absolute blast of a script. Hopefully, once things start moving there will be more information on that. I don’t think Siddhant confirmed neither did he deny any rumours of the film and I am going to do the same. But that is something I am looking forward to.”

Meanwhile, all of the three have their bags full with films. While this will be Katrina Kaif’s third collaboration with Excel Entertainment, she has Sooryavanshi and the superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. As for Ishaan Khatter, the actor will be next seen in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday and also has the BBC mini-series A Suitable Boy.

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi is in the busiest phase, with Bunty Aur Babli 2. The Shakun Batra untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey. And has many speculated films to his name.

