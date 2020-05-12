Poonam Pandey DENIES Being Arrested Amid Lockdown, Says “Have Been Getting Calls…”

Adult star Poonam Pandey had been making a lot of noise since yesterday morning when news around her being arrested went viral. It was being said that the Nasha actress had violated lockdown rules regulated by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the truth has now been revealed. Hear it from the horse’s mouth.

For the unversed, yesterday various news portals reported that Poonam Pandey was roaming around the Marine Drive area. She was reportedly driving her luxurious car and was accompanied by a friend. The actress was said to be arrested at the Marine Drive station with her car being possessed by the officials.

Now, the beauty has come out in the open and refuted all such rumours. Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram account and shared a video. She could be heard saying, “Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all.”

“Guys I heard I got arrested, While I was having a movie marathon last night,” Poonam Pandey captioned her post.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, it all started when a report by PTI including a statement from a police official began doing the rounds. “A case has been registered against Poonam Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act,” senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath had told the development.

