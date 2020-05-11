Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a childhood photograph where she can be seen with her mother, the late superstar Sridevi, and sister Khushi.

In the Instagram Stories picture, a toddler Khushi sits on her mother Sridevi’s lap while little Janhvi Kapoor is close by.

“TBT to when I didn’t even want to share mumma’s huggies with Khushi,” she wrote on the image. Recently, Janhvi shared a funny video of her sister trying her banana toffee sauce.

In the video, Khushi is seen trying out the dish prepared by Janhvi Kapoor but it doesn’t seem like she is too impressed. Janhvi then asks her if she likes it.

Khushi softly asks for a plain banana.

The actress wrote on the video: “Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce.”

On the film front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”, “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”.

Janhvi was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!