Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji Enjoys Gabbar Singh & Kancha Cheena’s Arm Wrestling Match, Sultan Mirza & Others Accompany

If you haven’t witnessed Ranveer Singh’s villainous act as the barbaric Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, you probably need to watch it right away. With his performance, Ranveer was on the top of his acting game, and many claimed that he totally nailed it. His Alauddin Khilji was also termed as one of the best villains of all-time in Bollywood.

Now amid lockdown, Ranveer has shared a fan art with his Instagram followers in which his Khilji avatar can be seen chilling with Bollywood’s top villains. In the amazing fan art, Khilji can be seen sitting comfortably, while he watches Gabbar Singh & Kancha Cheena indulge in an arm wrestling match. The pic also shows some of the greatest villains like Mogambo and Shakaal cheering up for Gabbar and Kancha Cheena. Sultan Mirza is also there enjoying the match, while Crime Master Gogo is recording a video.

Ranveer captioned the post and wrote, “Ain’t nuin but a gangsta party 🤣”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Ranveer is spending some much-needed quality time with his lady love Deepika Padukone during the quarantine. In a recent live session on Instagram, the actor had also showed off his perfectly toned abs. Clearly, he has been staying in shape during the lockdown too.

Ranveer returned to interact with his fans after almost a month and tried to lift their morale during the session. He had no pre-planned agenda, and went live as he just wanted to say “Hello!” to his fans and send out positive vibes.

“After hibernating for very long, I am back,” he said, adding that the lockdown has been “emotionally challenging” as he didn’t anticipate it to go on for this long.

On the work front, he will be next seen in ‘83 movie. Made on the Indian Cricket team’s first world cup victory, the film was slated to release on April 10 but got postponed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film will see Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev and will also feature Deepika Padukone in the role of his wife.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!