The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has incurred huge losses on Bollywood and film industries across the world. As for the Hindi film industry, this period was set for the release of three huge projects including Akshay Kumar led Sooryavanshi, Varun Dhawan -Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 and Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Now as the releases have been pushed and all three films were set for festival releases, the possible release seems to be Diwali. That means Sooryavanshi , Radhe and Coolie No. 1 might clash with each other on Diwali and it doesn’t seem to be a good idea.

A clash of two films is okay but three is not a wise decision. All three films including Sooryavanshi, Coolie No 1 and Radhe are event films and stars big actors who are crowd pullers. If they release on the same time, it might leave the audience divided and fans confused. This will in turn affect the Box Office of the film.

Also, with the pandemic hitting in, the economy is widely affected and pay cuts are evident. Following which it is also a matter of concern whether moviegoers will be at a financial position to afford watching the films together. With this what comes in is the screen count, as compared to the massive number of screens in China, India has way lesser screens. In this case the division is bound to happen in this sector too.

There are also reports that Sooryavanshi might release first in the order. If things get back to normalcy the film might hit the big screens in August this year which looking at the condition seems impossible now. As for Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, no release dates are zeroed down yet.

Talking about the films, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is directed by Rohit Shetty. Radhe starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani is directed by Prabhudheva. And Coolie No. 1, which is a remake of the yesteryear comedy stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead and is helmed by David Dhawan himself.