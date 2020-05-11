From Shah Rukh Khan To Virat Kohli, Celebs Change Twitter Pic To Honour Maharashtra Police For Leading War Against COVID-19

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, and many others have changed their display pictures to Maharashtra Police logo. This was done as a gesture to show solidarity towards the Maharashtra Police force for putting their lives at risk and working for public welfare amidst a global pandemic.

This was done after State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urged the public to join him in this noble drive to honor the policemen, by changing their social media display pictures to Maharashtra police logo. Minutes later Anil Deshmukh’s announcement, Bollywood celebrities joined him and they were the first ones to join the movement.

To make this appeal, Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote – “Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens thro’ calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I’ve decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavor”.

Shah Rukh Khan who changed his DP for the first time since he joined Twitter, tweeted – “I stand in solidarity with Maharashtra police @DGPMaharashtra. Thank u to @AnilDeshmukhNCP @MumbaiPolice for relentless efforts in the face of this adversity. Very grateful to doctors, medical staff, health workers who are leading the fight against the virus on the frontlines”.

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli also followed the suit by changing his display picture to the Maharashtra Police logo.

Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens thro' calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 9, 2020

I stand in solidarity with Maharashtra police @DGPMaharashtra.

Thank u to @AnilDeshmukhNCP @MumbaiPolice for relentless efforts in the face of this adversity. Very grateful to doctors, medical staff, health workers who are leading the fight against the virus on the frontlines. pic.twitter.com/u8Rq7RWjr5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 10, 2020

Everyday I hear incidents of bravery of our frontline workers who are putting fear & exhaustion aside and putting us first. One such hero is our Maharashtra Police, I’m changing my DP to theirs as a mark of respect.Join in, together let’s say #DilSeSalute to them🙏🏻@DGPMaharashtra — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 10, 2020

Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!