When Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas decided to clash with each other with their respective films, Dunki and Salaar, all hell broke loose. What started next was a battle of two superstars to rule the ticket window. The competition between them has been neck to neck. On some days, Prabhas seems to be ruling, and on other days, SRK seems to be winning the battle.

However, currently, SRK is who is ruling overseas with a slight margin. The current numbers confirm that Rajkumar Hirani‘s social drama is ruling the overseas box office over Prashanth Neel’s action biggie.

Earlier, Prabhas’ film was set to release on a date much earlier than Dunki’s release. However, rumors said that Prashanth Neel was not satisfied with the rough cut. He initiated re-shoots even at the cost of inflating the film’s budget. Later, a high-octane fight scene was added in the film.

Later, Prabhas’ film had to clash with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki since there were no dates available. However, out of respect or plan or numerology or co-incidentally, the two films chose different days for their opening numbers to remain intact and released a day apart at the Box Office.

Salaar Box Office

Currently, in India, Salaar stands at 250+ crore. The film opened at 92 crore on the opening day, shattering all records of 2023 and claiming the spot for the biggest opener of 2023. In hindi, the film stands at 65 crore and aims to hit the 100 crore mark over the week.

Dunki Box Office

Dunki has collected 250+ crore worldwide, and in India, the film currently stands at 128 crore. It has maintained a slow yet steady pace at the box office, and it would be interesting to see how it fares over the New Year holiday weekend.

Dunki Vs Salaar Box Office (Overseas)

Coming to the overseas collection of the film, while Prabhas is dominating North American territory, Shah Rukh Khan has crossed the $3 Million club in the territory for the 13th time. While the two stars are almost at the same number in the Middle East, SRK is ruling Australia and Germany by a huge margin.

Here is the breakdown for Dunki (4-day-total) overseas Vs Prabhas (3-day total, including previews)

