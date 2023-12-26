Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas were expected to bring magical numbers on the Christmas Holiday with Dunki and Salaar’s box office collection, but neither film managed to create any such magic. However, together, they brought a collection worth 36.50 crore at the Hindi box office. Still, they were far behind the best-earning Christmas Day since 2011.

Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama on December 25 collected 23 crore, while Prashanth Neel’s action biggie collected 13.50 crore on the Christmas Holiday. Both numbers were far off from some of the best numbers on the Christmas Holiday.

Together, both Salaar Box Office in Hindi and Dunki Box Office have collected 36.50 crore. With their individual numbers, SRK enters the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Christmas days, while Prabhas fails to enter the top 10 and settles for the 11th place, pushing Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots to the 11th spot.

Here are some interesting stats about the Christmas Day Box Office Collection since 2011.

Highest Christmas Day Collection – 42.41 Crore

The highest Christmas Day box office collection sits with Aamir Khan’s Dangal’s third day, which was December 25. The film collected 41.41 crore on the third day, which was Christmas.

Lowest Christmas Day Collection – 12.99 Crore

The lowest Christmas Day Collection goes to Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi’s 3 Idiots, as the film collected 12.99 crore on Christmas. However, since the film was released on Christmas, 2009.

Most Surprising Christmas Day – 25 Crore

The most surprising Christmas came last year in 2022 with Avatar 2, which collected almost 25 crore on Christmas Day. This is only the Indian collection of the film.

Most Disappointing Christmas Day Collection – 16.95 Crore

The most disappointing collection was Ranveer Singh‘s 83, which was released in 2021. The film was released a day before Christmas and collected only 16.95 crore on the Christmas Holiday.

Check out the list of top collecting films on Christmas Day and how Dunki has entered the top 5 while Prabhas has missed the top 10.

Dangal – 42.41 Crore Tiger Zinda Hai – 36.54 Crore PK – 27.55 Crore Avatar The Way Of Water – 25 Crore Dunki – 23 Crore Dhoom 3 – 23.75 Crore 83 The Film – 16.95 Crore Dabangg 2 – 16 Crore Dabangg 3 – 15.70 Crore Don 2 – 14.19 Crore Salaar (Hindi) – 13.50 Crore 3 Idiots – 12.99 Crore

