Christmas celebrations are over, but the audience continues to cheer for Dunki at the box office. The dramedy entered the regular working days after a 5-day extended opening weekend. And Shah Rukh Khan starrer has maintained a fantastic hold at the ticket windows. Scroll below for advance booking updates on day 7.

Dunki is fast pacing towards the 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. It has earned a total of 139.95 crores* till day 6. The advance booking collection witnessed a routine dip on Tuesday after the Christmas holiday. It was crucial for the film to maintain a strong hold, and it looks like Rajkumar Hirani‘s magic is quite effective on the audience.

Dunki Advance Booking Day 7

As informed earlier, Dunki is already a successful affair, thanks to its minimal budget of 120 crores. The film has started to rake in profits, and if it maintains the current pace, it will soon be declared a hit affair at the box office.

As per the latest updates flowing in, Dunki has added 2.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty via advance booking on day 7. This is a drop of only 4% from yesterday’s collections of 2.60 crores. The hold is indeed impressive, and the sky is now the limit for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer!

Salaar vs Dunki at the box office

Dunki was released on December 21, 2023. After a very good opening, the film witnessed a huge obstacle as Prabhas and Prashanth Neel‘s Salaar arrived at the theatre screens the following day. Given the action genre, the mass appeal brought a massive threat, but Shah Rukh Khan’s film survived the storm.

Dunki Worldwide Box Office

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s dramedy may have opened up to mixed reviews. But with time, the cine-goers seem to be welcoming with arms wide open.

At the worldwide box office, Dunki has made total earnings of 256.40 crores. There is visibly no competition at the box office in the near future. Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is the next Bollywood biggie, but it’s arriving on January 25, 2024. So, it’s a freeway for this Christmas release to rise and shine!

Dunki Cast

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Vicky Kaushal makes a special appearance in the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

