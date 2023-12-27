Dunki had fair collections on Tuesday as 10 crores* came in. A drop was always on the cards since the film was coming after an extended weekend and that too with a holiday season. Moreover, this is also the sixth day for the film. Still, had the numbers stayed around the 12 crores mark then it would have been better as that would meant a drop of around 40% when compared to Friday numbers of 20.12 crores, which would have been reasonable.

On the flip side there was also a risk that the drop may be even bigger and the collections turn out to be in 8 crores range. Thankfully, that hasn’t happened either, as a result of which the final numbers have somehow evened out and got into that fair range.

That’s the kind of overall run too that the Rajkumar Hirani directed film will get now as the eventual outcome would be fair. What the film needed was a lifetime of at least 300 crores but then after release, it started getting clearer that this milestone would be out of reach.

What the Shah Rukh Khan film will now be aiming for is to hit that 200 crores mark so that it gets into that average zone. Currently it stands at 139.95 crores and with no major release for completion for next four weeks, Dunki may just about manage to reach there.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

