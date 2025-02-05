Man of Masses, NTR Jr., continues to create waves worldwide; this time, it’s most unexpected! The Man Of Masses, who had put India on the global map with the roaring success of RRR, recently found himself at the center of a quirky crossover with the FIFA World Cup.

Here’s what happened — Today (February 5th) marks the birthday of football legends Neymar, Carlos Tevez, and Cristiano Ronaldo. But wait, here’s where it gets wild—take their initials, and it spells out N-T-R. Yes, you read that right! Talk about a coincidence straight out of a blockbuster movie.

FIFA’s official Instagram handle shared a fun animated poster featuring the three football icons doing none other than NTR Jr.’s iconic hook step from Naatu Naatu. The caption read: “Mood when it’s your birthday .” And trust us, it was everything!

Not one to miss out on a fun moment, NTR Jr. jumped into the banter with a witty reply: “Haha… Happy Birthday, Neymar, Tevez, Ronaldo!”

Fans couldn’t handle this epic crossover, flooding social media with comments like, “This is the collab we didn’t know we needed.” We love how NTR Jr. continues to surprise us—be it on the big screen or with these iconic international shoutouts!

