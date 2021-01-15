Hollywood churns out several movies in a year. However, only a few of those movies have resonated with us. In the last decade, several great films were released, it could be possible that you may have missed. So we have compiled some of the great films of the decade, in no particular order, that you may have missed.

Tree of Life (2011)

Experimental Hollywood epic drama film written and directed by Terrence Malick, stars Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Hunter McCracken, Laramie Eppler, Jessica Chastain, and Tye Sheridan in important roles. The film is about Malick’s personal reflection on growing up, growing old, and what happens when you die. Moreover, it has one of the greatest film scores of all time.

Spotlight (2015)

American biographical drama film directed by Tom McCarthy, stars Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and Liev Schreiber in important roles. The film is about a crisis of faith. The film also won several awards.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

It’s a post-apocalyptic Hollywood action film co-written, co-produced, and directed by George Miller. The film stars Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nathan Jones, Riley Keough, and Zoë Kravitz. It’s one of the most aggressively entertaining “best” movies ever made.

Black Panther (2018)

Director Ryan Coogler’s Hollywood blockbuster is about finding the person you are in the face of what everyone thinks you should be. Marvel’s film stars late actor Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira, in important roles. It’s one of the must-watch if you are Marvel fan.

Boyhood (2014)

Epic coming-of-age Hollywood drama film directed by Richard Linklater stars Patricia Arquette, Ellar Coltrane, Lorelei Linklater, and Ethan Hawke in important roles. The film showcases the childhood and adolescence of Mason Evans Jr. from ages six to eighteen as he grows up in Texas with divorced parents. The film is shot over the course of 12 years.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Celebrated director Martin Scorsese’s directorial film is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort. The film depicts his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government. The film stars Jordan Belfort, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, and Jon Bernthal.

Ex Machina (2015)

It’s a science fiction psychological thriller film directed by Alex Garland. The film stars Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Sonoya Mizuno, and Oscar Isaac. The Oscar-winning film inspired Hollywood to get drunk on searching for similar “contained sci-fi” It’s a must-watch.

Her (2013)

Directed, and produced by Spike Jonze, it is a science-fiction romantic drama film that stars Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara in important films. The film tells the story of a lonely writer who develops an unlikely relationship with an operating system designed to meet his every need.

Moonlight (2016)

The film is probably remembered as being the upset victor at the Academy Awards after it was announced that La La Land won the big prize. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film stars Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Trevante Rhodes, and Alex R. Hibbert in important roles.

1917 (2019)

Directed by Sam Mendes, the film stars Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, and Colin Firth. The film, which is set in World War I, follows the story of two soldiers, who are assigned the task of delivering a critical message to another battalion. The two risk their lives for the job in order to prevent them from stepping right into a deadly ambush.

