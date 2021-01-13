Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows and much loved by the audience. It’s one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. While viewers loved every character of the show, over the years there have been many replacements. So here are some of the actors who left the show

Advertisement

Neha Mehta

Advertisement

Neha Mehta played the role of Anjali Mehta on the show. She was paired opposite actor Sailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak Mehta in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress quit the show last year and Sunayana Fozdar, of Qubool Hai fame, replaced her on the show.

Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh essayed the role of Mr Sodhi Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for several years. However, the actor quit the show due to his father’s health issues. Gurucharan intends to be with his father and take care of him. Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor Balvinder Singh Suri replaced him on the show now.

Monika Bhadoriya

Monika Bhadoriya became a household name for playing the role of Bawri (Baga’s girlfriend) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After being part of the show for nearly six years, the actress quit the show. She also spoke about it to Times Of India. The actress said, “Yes, I have left the show. It’s been more than two months that I quit. I will miss the character a lot since I had moulded it my way. I have left Taarak on an amicable note.”

Jheel Mehta

Jheel Mehta or popularly known for her character Sonu, who is the daughter of Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The character was played by 9-year-old Jheel Mehta, who opted out of the show to focus on her studies. The actress is all grown up now. After Jheel left the show in 2012, Nidhi Bhanushali took on the role of Sonu.

Bhavya Gandhi

Bhavya Gandhi essayed the role of Tapu on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After appearing on the show for nearly 8 years, he quit the show. He practically grew up on the show. When he quit the show, 19-year-old Mumbai based teenager Raj Anadkat began playing the role of Tapu.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani was well-known for playing the role of Dayaben who was one of the favourite characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She went on maternity leave after she gave birth to a baby girl in 2017. However, she did not return to the show. The producer of the show spoke to Times of India about her return and said, “the shooting conditions are tough and since Disha’s baby is still very young she needs her. We haven’t discussed her return yet and there is no official confirmation on Disha quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

Must Read: Kajol Reveals How Ajay Devgn & Family At Home Got One Bedroom To Lock Themselves Up During The Lockdown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube