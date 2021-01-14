Chris Van Dusen created Bridgerton is making a lot of noise currently. The show witnesses Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page as a romantic pair. While the beauty plays Daphne, Regé is the Duke of Hastings. The Netflix series is basically the royal version of Gossip Girl but only a step ahead.

Amidst other things, Bridgerton is in the news over its intimate scenes. We previously revealed to you about the creators hiring an intimacy coordinator to direct those sequences. But what was the reaction like for the family members of the cast?

For Regé-Jean Page, it was a funny one! The actor did not inform his entire family about the details of the role. And that includes the steamy s*x scenes. So most of them were shocked to see what they saw on the screen.

In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Regé-Jean Page also revealed that he sent a warning message on his WhatsApp family group. However, some of the relatives didn’t get the warning before streaming Bridgerton and the consequences were hilarious.

He said, “We missed one of my cousins. She sent me a message that was like, ‘I had to make so many tactical cups of tea during the show.’ She said, ‘I came back, and you were still going, so I had to go back and put the kettle back on.’”

Regé-Jean Page continued, “So my family are very stimulated and caffeinated at this point, which sounds like a deadly combination.”

Previously, Phoebe Dynevor had opened up about shooting for the intimate scenes. The actress shared that she and Regé had rehearsed the scene multiple times in front of the intimacy coordinator. So, by the time they actually had to shoot, the couple was very comfortable.

