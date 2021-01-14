S*x And The City. There is hardly anyone out there who hasn’t watched this much-loved TV series and the two films that followed. The show and movies spoke about the friendship of four New York City women – Carrie Bradshaw (Jessica Parker), Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

The show is now all set to return to the small screen but with a change in the cast. Kim will not feature alongside her three besties in this HBO Max sequel series. Titled ‘And Just Like That,’ the lead actress, SJP, recently spoke about it. Scroll down to know what she said.

In a video posted by E! Online on their website on, Sarah Jessica Parker spoke about the upcoming S*x And The City series and the speculations regarding replacing Kim Cattrall. When asked by a Manhattan cameraman if they are looking for a fourth character, she said, “It’s not quite as black and white as that. We’re not looking to create a fourth character.”

Sarah Jessica Parker added to her statement saying, “We have New York City as a fourth character. There’ll be lots of interesting new characters that we’re excited about.” So are we!

When asked when the production is likely to so on floors, she replied, “Not sure yet.”

Last month, a Page Six column noted that Sarah Jessica Parker said she wouldn’t call the upcoming S*X And The City show a reboot. She said, “I would call it a ‘revisit.’ I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious; the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media.”

On the other hand, in a recent interview with Women’s Prize For Fiction Podcast, Kim Cattrall revealed that she was eager to move out of the franchise. Recollecting the moment she decided to quit S*x And The City, Cattrall said she was getting a lot of grief on social media.

