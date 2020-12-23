



Actress Kim Cattrall, who gained immense fame for her role as Samantha Jones on the HBO series S*x And the City, recently revealed the negativity she faced when she announced her parting from the iconic role. The actress also featured in the two follow-up films as Samantha.

Recently reports of HBO Max considering a new limited series version of S*x And The City made the headline. But his time, it won’t feature Kim as Samantha. The series will star the franchise’s other leading ladies – Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda).

In a recent interview with Women’s Prize For Fiction Podcast, Kim Cattrall revealed that she was eager to move out of the S*x And The City franchise. She said she wanted to “tell stories that [she] hadn’t heard before.”

Recollecting the time she decided to quit S*x And The City, Kim Cattrall said, “I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. And that was astonishing.” Revealing some of the messaged she received, she continued, “Some of the things that people wrote to me, like, you know, ‘I work in a bank, and I don’t like this person, and I don’t like the hours, I don’t like this, and I do it. So you just do it!’”

Adding further, “Oh, my God, so much misery, you know. ‘Give me what I want. I do it. I’m miserable!’”

Kim Cattrall continued, “I am lucky enough to have a choice… And it’s, it’s something that I feel very lucky to have. And I’m very protective of it. But I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.”

She concluded, “And I have a great appetite for telling stories that I haven’t heard before. And because it helps me in some ways, it just helps me work things out.”

