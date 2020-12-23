Kim Cattrall Stands By Her Decision To Quit The S*x And The City Franchise
S*x And the City’s Kim Cattrall Opened Up About The Negativity She Received When She Decided To Quit It

Actress Kim Cattrall, who gained immense fame for her role as Samantha Jones on the HBO series S*x And the City, recently revealed the negativity she faced when she announced her parting from the iconic role. The actress also featured in the two follow-up films as Samantha.

Recently reports of HBO Max considering a new limited series version of S*x And The City made the headline. But his time, it won’t feature Kim as Samantha. The series will star the franchise’s other leading ladies – Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda).

In a recent interview with Women’s Prize For Fiction Podcast, Kim Cattrall revealed that she was eager to move out of the S*x And The City franchise. She said she wanted to “tell stories that [she] hadn’t heard before.”

Recollecting the time she decided to quit S*x And The City, Kim Cattrall said, “I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. And that was astonishing.” Revealing some of the messaged she received, she continued, “Some of the things that people wrote to me, like, you know, ‘I work in a bank, and I don’t like this person, and I don’t like the hours, I don’t like this, and I do it. So you just do it!’”

Adding further, “Oh, my God, so much misery, you know. ‘Give me what I want. I do it. I’m miserable!’”

Kim Cattrall continued, “I am lucky enough to have a choice… And it’s, it’s something that I feel very lucky to have. And I’m very protective of it. But I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.”

She concluded, “And I have a great appetite for telling stories that I haven’t heard before. And because it helps me in some ways, it just helps me work things out.”

