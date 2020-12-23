Ever since Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 rant audio clip has leaked, the actor is in headlines. While the Top Gun actor was criticized for his profanity-laced tirade against crew members of his film, his crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 have defended Cruise. Read the article to know more.

For the unversed, in the leaked audio clip, Tom Cruise can be heard saying, “We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf*ckers.”

According to People, a source from the UK production has come to the defence of Tom Cruise. The report reads, “ It’s hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible. The Mission: Impossible movies are very special to him. They are ‘his’ movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken. In all the years of filming the Mission: Impossible franchise, no one has ever even heard Tom raise his voice. He is usually just laser-focused on filming. This movie is very different though. He has to film while making sure everyone stays safe.”

The report adds, “Tom’s whole life is his work. He feels the pressure of how scary things look now. He does not want any further disruption. There is a lot at stake. When he sees something less than professional, he wants to make it right.”

What’s your take on Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 rant? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

