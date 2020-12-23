Who’s the better Chris amongst Pratt, Hemsworth, Pine and Evans is a universal question, and everyone wants to know the answer. Seems like Pratt has found that out and no points guess, it himself as per his latest discovery. Chris has taken to Instagram to announce his victory over other Chris’ and you certainly cannot miss playing the trumpet for the victor of our very own Star-Lord. Read on to know what exactly happened and do not miss Pratt’s winning speech. Scroll below.

Marvel cinematic universe, apart from having a stock full of thrills, has a kitty full of Chris’. It won’t be wrong if someone assumes Kevin Feige has a soft corner for that name. To list all, Chris Hemsworth plays the Thor, Chris Pratt plays the Star-Lord, Chris Evans is our Captain America and Chris Pine played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. The competition between who the best is has been on for a while now.

As per We Got This Covered, Chris Pratt, Hemsworth and Evans participated in the My Fantasy Football League. Taking to his social media, Pratt announced that he has made to the finals leaving behind the two. He said, “My fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league if you’ve been following — I made it into the finals! I’m in the finals! How did this happen? It’s a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is? I was picked last — it was very traumatic,” he joked. “Anyone who’s been picked last knows how that feels.”

He further revealed that he won over Chris Evans who has defeated Chris Hemsworth. Chris Pratt concluded saying that this is the end of the debate about who the better one is.

“I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent off Chris Evans,” Pratt continued. “He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of who’s the better Chris?”

Tell us who your best Chris is out of the lot? Let us know in the comments section below. Also Congratulations Pratt!

