Ray Fisher and Warner Media’s drama has reached another level. Earlier, there were reports stating Fisher’s Cyborg exit from The Flash. Now, the actor himself has confirmed the same and also, took potshots at the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, for trying to put a curtain on his battle.

Fisher took Twitter and posted a lengthy note. He has accused Justice League producers, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, and director Joss Whedon of racism, abuse and much more. He has also called Walter Hamada as ‘unfit person to lead DC Films’. In a brief note, he has several things to say against Hamada.

Apart from all the things, Ray Fisher is also ready to undergo a polygraph test to prove his claims against Joss Whedon. As per him, Walter Hamada tried interfering in the Justice League case investigation to save his friend and former co-president, Geoff Johns. Closing his lengthy post, Fisher states that Cyborg is the cost of exposing Hamada’s actions, and he will pay it gladly.

Take a look at Ray Fisher’s complete statement:

It all began in July 2020, when Fisher called out Joss Whedon, who replaced Jack Snyder as director of Justice League. He claimed his behaviour as abusive and toxic on the sets of the film. Looking at the intensity of the situation, Warner Bros put up an inquiry in the claims that Whedon was abusive. Post five months down the line, the inquiry was concluded stating ‘remedial actions’ were taken.

As written in the studio’s statement, “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken”. Responding back then, Ray Fisher had confirmed of the same and written, “There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon.”

Several actors like Jason Momoa and others were out in the support of Fisher.

