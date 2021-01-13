2020 was the year when the almighty decides to wrath its curse upon humanity by not only with the Coronavirus scare but also how we lost more than many artists. Riz Ahmed who was recently lauded for his brilliant performance in Sound Of Metal, remembered Irrfan & ‘Black Panther’ same Chadwick Boseman.

Gotham Awards 2021 which was a virtual-hybrid event happened in New York Monday night. Riz won the award for Best Actor for for director Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal. Riz plays the role of a drummer who begins to lose his hearing.

While remembering Irrfan Khan, Riz Ahmed in his acceptance speech said, “I also want to mention Irrfan Khan, the great, tremendous actor who we lost this year whose words ring in my ears right now in these uncertain times. One of his words I always think of is surrender to the dance of uncertainty.”

Back in April, when we lost Irrfan, Riz had penned a beautiful note for the star. He tweeted, “Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us.”

“If you’ve not seen his work, watch The Lunchbox or The Warrior. A true artist who spanned Bollywood and Hollywood and was acclaimed in both. His words in a letter to a newspaper about his illness are a reminder of his beautiful mind and of life’s fragility. His work will live on,” concluded Sound Of Metal star Riz Ahmed on Irrfan.

