Actress-comedian Chelsea Handler finally sold Bel-Air oasis after 10 years of calling it home. She had said that it was the first home she ever purchased and has since undergone a series of renovations. Read on to know more details about the mansion.

Reportedly, the stand-up comic, best-selling author and Netflix documentarian had bought the 5,572 square foot in 2010 in LA neighbourhood for $5.9 million. She purchased it during the third year of her hit E! talk show “Chelsea Lately.”

According to the New York Post, Chelsea Handler accepted an offer of $10.5M on January 3rd after having the home on and off the market for nearly two years. She first listed the property in 2018 but removed it from the listing a year later only to list it again this past September.

Chelsea’s 5,572 square foot mansion boasts a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, a long gated driveway, a meditation garden, walls of glass that open up to a 50-foot pool, and a marble bath with a sauna and steam shower. The property has undergone extensive renovations in order to achieve Handler’s desired California cool aesthetic.

The property boasts a modern yet chic design with large, floor-to-ceiling windows that allow residents to admire the lush outdoors. The living room of the property features a fireplace, built-in wall television, and patio space surrounded by oak trees, while the master bedroom has beam ceilings, sleek wooden floors, and a peaceful view of the many succulents planted just outside.

During an interview with Architectural Digest in 2019, Chelsea Handler said, “I just committed to putting a lot of work into it. It ended up being a great learning experience . . . We tore the house apart, inside and out, while keeping the mainframe. I had to move out a couple of times, and I did a lot of construction — but I just really wanted it to have that indoor-outdoor California vibe.”

