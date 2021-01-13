Jennifer Aniston isn’t just one of the most popular faces in the West but in the entire world. The 51-year-old actress rose to fame with her stint as Rachel Green in Friends. Today, we are going to talk about the time when she dissed Marvel movies and called them ‘diminishing’.

Advertisement

Well, this isn’t the first time a celebrity has dissed Marvel, last year it was the Oscar-winning director, Martin Scorsese who took a dig at MCU.

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston in a conversation with Variety back in 2018 took a sly dig at Marvel movies. She said, “It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, “Wow, that’s better than what I just did. And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen.”

Jennifer Aniston made statement didn’t go well with the Marvel fans and they slammed the actress on social media and it became a huge controversy later.

Talking about the state of the industry, the Friends actress added, “It’s changed so much. I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back. I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theatre, sit cozy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let’s get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl.”

If you talk about the OTT scenario, the industry has grown rapidly in the last 4-5 years. From Netflix to Prime Video to Hostar, all the OTT platforms have been doing really well ever since their release.

And amid the pandemic, OTT platforms have been nothing but a miracle in all our lives. In fact, all the big films have been going to OTT because of the ongoing global pandemic.

In fact, later in 2019, Jennifer Aniston also made her web debut with ‘The Morning Show’ opposite Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. The first season of the show got an amazing response and hence the makers decided to renew it for a second. The Friends actress is currency shooting for Season 2 of the show.

Do y’all agree with Jennifer Aniston dissing Marvel? Tell us in the comments below

Must Read: Chadwick Boseman’s Wife, Simone’s Tribute To The Late Actor Will Break Your Heart All Over Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube