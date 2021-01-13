Kamala Harris recently appeared on the cover of Vogue and it sparked a huge controversy all across the globe. Reportedly, fans were pissed at the magazine for lightening the colour-complexion of the Vice President of the United States. Vogue’s global editor, Anna Wintour is finally breaking her silence on the same.

Advertisement

Wintour, who is a notable icon in the fashion industry, defended Vogue’s cover of Kamala and revealed that it was chosen by the MVP herself.

Advertisement

The Vogue cover was chosen against the wish of Kamala Harris who in fact, wanted a more formal cover rather than wearing a pastel blue Michael Kors suit. In an interview with the New York Times, Anna Wintour said, “Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the vice president-elect’s incredible victory.”

Netizens were comparing Harris’ cover with Michelle Obama and Hilary Clinton’s which were way more professional than this one. Robin Givhan, who happens to be a fashion critic at the Washington Post bashed the publication for the cover and wrote that the picture, “did not give Kamala Harris due respect. It was overly familiar … Vogue overstepped. It got too chummy too fast.”

Anna Wintour defended the Vogue cover of Kamala Harris and revealed that it was a mutual decision between both parties. “There was no formal agreement about what the choice of the cover would be. And when the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the vice-president-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in.”

Wintour in fact called the cover, “very, very accessible and approachable and real”.

What are your thoughts on Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Did You Know? Euphoria Actress Zendaya Never Works Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube