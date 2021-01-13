Singer Zara Larsson says one of her all-time favourite glam looks was drag.

Zara has revealed that she loved the glam transformation given to her by the LGBTQ+ collective Sink The Pink in 2019, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“One of my favourite make-up looks was when I did drag. It was in London, actually, it was just so sick. How you can transform your look like that with make-up,” Zara Larrson told make-up artist Abby Roberts in an interview.

Zara recently opened up about her stage outfits and how she loves being “extra” with all the sparkles.

“Fashion and music go hand-in-hand and wearing my stage clothes is so much fun, I want to wear stuff that I wouldn’t on a normal day. I love a show, I want glitter, I want light, I want shoulder pads – I want to be extra,” Zara said.

As for make-up, she admitted she would rather let the artist do their own thing.

She said: “I don’t always know what to do with make-up. I’ll be sitting in the chair, and a make-up artist will ask my opinion, and I’ll say, ‘Just do something nice’.”

