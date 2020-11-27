Actress Yesha Rughani will be seen as an aspiring actor in the upcoming show, Hero: Gayab Mode On.

Advertisement

“My character’s name is Zara, an aspiring actor who has come to Mumbai to fulfil her dreams. So, this is a very fancy role and extremely opposite to what I have portrayed earlier. I have always played simple ‘bahu’ kind of roles, and this character gave me an opportunity to try something new,” Yesha Rughani said.

Advertisement

Talking about her preparations for the show, Yesha said: “Since the appearance and attire of character is very modern, I am going on healthy diets and maintaining my physique. I didn’t pay much attention to my body earlier, since I was mostly required to wear lehengas and sarees in my shows.”

“Also, I have got a nice haircut which is a historical moment for me because I have always had plain straight hair without any layers. This might be only the second time in my life that I have got a nice haircut. So, I am very excited for this role and show and am working hard to do justice to the character,” Yesha Rughani added.

“Hero: Gayab Mode On” will premiere on December 7 on Sony SAB.

Must Read: Priyanshu Painyuli & Vandana Joshi Have A Dreamy Wedding In Dehradun, Couple Says “You’d Ask What’s Love In Times Of Coronavirus Like?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube