The world is currently going through a crisis and Americans have been asking to vote in the US Presidential Elections more than ever. After Donald Trump being the POTUS for four years, he is now competing with Joe Biden for the upcoming presidential elections and celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer and Jenna Dewan are stripping naked for reminding their fans to vote.

Advertisement

Hollywood celebrities are stripping down naked to grab the attention of their social media followers and encouraging them to vote.

Advertisement

Stars including Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Josh Gadd, Mark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington, and Naomi Campbell are stripping naked in the video and revealing the importance of voting.

Represent Us shared the video starring Mark Ruffalo and others on their official Instagram page and captioned it, “Celebs get naked to spread the word about absentee ballots. Now that we have your attention! Here’s what you need to know if you are voting by mail this election:

1️⃣ Follow ALL instructions carefully. If it says use 2 envelopes, use 2 envelopes. If it says use a black pen, use a black pen. Not funny. Not sexy. But absolutely essential.

2️⃣ Mail your ballot or drop it off ASAP. Like now. If your ballot arrives late, it won’t count and you’ll have been naked for nothing.

3️⃣ In places like Pennsylvania, your ballot must be placed in an inner and outer envelope. Put your ballot in the inner envelope, then put the inner envelope in the outer envelope. If you don’t do this, it’s called a naked ballot, and it won’t count. You can be naked, but your ballots cannot.”

Jenna Dewan also took to her official Instagram account and posted, “A lot of people asking me about my post partum diet and exercise plan and I’m here to tell you it’s to make sure you’re registered to vote, vote early, and to vote like your life depends on it because it does (@zoeisabellakravitz @lisarinna 🥳)”

Well, kudos to these Hollywood celebrities who are taking the charge and making people aware of their basic right to exercise voting rights.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Talked About Women’s Rights & Said, “Woman’s Right To Choose What To Do With Her Body…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube