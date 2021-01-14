It’s not new for celebrities to make the headlines regarding one controversy or another. And over the weekend, Rebecca actor, Armie Hammer was trending on social media after being accused of sending inappropriate, s*xual messages and more to several unidentified people in their DMs.

Advertisement

Now, the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor has released a statement reacting to these accusations. In it, he also revealed that he is no longer a part of the Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding. Read more below.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, January 13, Armie Hammer broke his silence about the ongoing social media scandal. In his statement (as published by The Hollywood Reported), he said, “I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.”

Armie Hammer concluded his statement saying, “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Adding to his statement, a production spokesperson for Shotgun Wedding said in a separate statement, “Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

Talking about the social media backlash, over the weekend Armie Hammer was accused of sending inappropriate private messages to several unidentified people. Some of these ‘masty’ messages that made their way online included, “I need to drink your blood. Why the distance.” Another user claimed the actor wrote, “You’re my angel! You’re made to save me.” Take a look at one such thread here:

Talking about Shotgun Wedding, the film will be helmed by Pitch Perfect fame director Jason Moore. The rom-com flick is said to centres on a couple who have gathered their families for a destination wedding that sees the entire party taken hostage.

Must Read: Ray Fisher AKA Cyborg Confirms Exit From The Flash & Is Ready For A Polygraph Test, Accuses Prez Of DC Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube