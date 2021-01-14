On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre addressed WWE universe of testing COVID positive. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic and is expected to get normal in just a few days and henceforth, his contest with Goldberg has been confirmed for Royal Rumble 2021.

The contest is a dream match for many and WWE is making sure to hype it to the maximum. Recently, the company posted Goldberg‘s pic along with the championship belt with a caption that reads “Could this be NEXT for @goldberg95 at #RoyalRumble?” Expectedly, fans flooded the comment section with tonnes of reactions. Surprisingly, maximum users were in support of McIntyre. Forget the users, even the reigning champ couldn’t resist himself from making a comment.

It seems like Drew McIntyre knew what’s going to be WWE fans reaction to the post. Supporting it, he wrote, “I’m just here for the comments”. Now, that’s really a simple yet a bit taunting answer. McIntyre’s reply has garnered over 18,900 likes. We can call him a people’s champ, do you agree?

For the unversed, Drew McIntyre and Goldberg are scheduled to fight at Royal Rumble 2021 for WWE Championship. The pay-per-view will take place on 31st January 2021.

WWE, as well as the Scottish Psychopath, confirmed the news of him being tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. A statement was released sharing that McIntyre has been placed under quarantine. Not just that, the superstar even left a message for fans on Monday Night RAW.

As per the pre-recorded segment, Drew McIntyre shared that he has been contracted with COVID-19 and the virus needs to be taken seriously. Talking about the positive side, he revealed of being asymptomatic and made a promise of returning very soon.

Are you ready for a tussle between the Scottish Psychopath and the Spear Machine?

