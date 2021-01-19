The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards is all set to be held on March 7. A while ago, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) revealed their nominations for the best series and leading the list is Netflix show. So which series got nominated in which category? Well, scroll down and check out the entire list.

Advertisement

The series nominees were announced on Monday, January 18. Netflix’s Ozark and The Crown lead the nominations with six nods each. Following close on their heels were Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America, Schitt’s Creek and What We Do in the Shadows with five nominations. Better Call Saul and The Plot Against America both appeared four times in the list.

Advertisement

Netflix earned the most nominations overall, a total of 26 nods. Following close behind was HBO/HBO Max with 24 nominations.

The CCA took to their official Instagram handle and announced that the best series’s nomination list is out. They wrote, “Series nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced! @ozark and @thecrownnetflix lead with six nominations each! See the complete list of nominees at the link in our bio. #criticschoice”

Check out the entire Critics Choice Awards 2021 series nomination list below.

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider (HBO)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer, Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Comedy Series

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria, Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner, Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mark Proksch, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells, Black Monday (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson, The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park, Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly, Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Movie Made for Television

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney+)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant, The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock, Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True (HBO)

Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television

Daveed Diggs, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman, Fargo (FX)

John Turturro, The Plot Against America (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt, Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder, The Plot Against America (HBO)

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX)

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Best Comedy Special

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Best Short Form Series

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on Sunday, March 7, 2021, on The CW channel. Taye Diggs will feature as the host for the third consecutive year. The film nominees of the award show will be revealed on February 8.

Who do you want to see winning the 2021 Critics Choice Awards? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Armie Hammer Issues An Apology For Referring To The Mystery Lingerie-Clad Woman As Ms Cayman

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube