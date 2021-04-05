Godzilla vs Kong debuted at the US box office on 31st March and people there have welcomed it with open arms. It’s the widest release during COVID-19 and the response is justifying the release size. In yesterday’s piece, we saw the 3-day collection of the film and today, a total of the 5-day extended weekend is out.

In the first 3 days, the film put up a total of $27.9 million at the US box office. Trade experts expected the film to cross the $42 million mark during the extended weekend (as the film released on Wednesday), but the actual collections have left everyone with a sweet surprise.

After the run of the first 5 days, Godzilla vs Kong has put up a sum of $48.5 million. It’s easily the biggest opening weekend collection for the US box office during the COVID situation. Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman 1984 had made $16.7 million during its first 3 days, and it was the biggest start till now.

On the global front, Godzilla vs Kong has added $71 million from all territories except the US. Out of $71 million, China has a contribution of $44 million. The overseas total for the film now stands at $285 million.

Meanwhile, recently director Adam Wingard opened up about his initial reaction to Warner Bros announcing a hybrid release plan for its slate. He said it did hurt him initially.

In an interview with Deadline, Adam Wingard said, “If you’d asked me in December, it would have been a different answer. The day HBO Max surprised all of us, it was December 3, my birthday. Here I am, going out of town to celebrate, and I get a text from my agent, Dan Rabinow. Immediately incoming: the announcement that all WarnerMedia titles are going to HBO Max. I was like, ‘What the hell?’”

