You’d think Harry Styles would be the perfect dogsitter, right? But no. According to Emma Corrin, the former One Direction heartthrob once dogsat for her—but never again—and the reason why is priceless. Are you ready for it? The dog would not stop farting. Cue the giggles.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Emma confirmed the story, explaining that Harry once took care of her beloved dog, Spencer, while she was dining near his place. “I love that my dog has no idea, which is I think the wonderful thing about it. For a dog, it’s just a person,” she said, charming everyone with the wholesome image of Harry Styles hanging out with a dog that had no clue he was in the presence of a pop star. But the best part? Harry didn’t sign up for a second round. Why? Because Spencer’s gas was just too much to handle.

Emma went on to share the comedic aftermath of the dogsitting experience: “I got a message that just said, ‘He won’t stop farting. Is this normal?’” Styles had his hands full with a farting dog. And turns out, that was enough to turn him off from ever dogsitting again.

But like, who can blame him? It’s not every day you get a message like that from a royal-adjacent actress.

Now, while Harry may’ve hung up his dogsitting hat after that incident, Emma Corrin has been busy making waves in Hollywood herself. She opened up about her role as Princess Diana in The Crown, a portrayal that’s captured the world’s attention.

In a separate chat with Harper’s Bazaar, she shared her thoughts on the complicated relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). “I feel if you ask anyone, the average person would probably say, ‘Oh, it was doomed to fail. It was never going to work. It was a mistake. They didn’t love each other,’” she said. But Emma and her co-stars took a different approach. “We were like, ‘Surely, that can’t be true.’ They got married, they had two children together, and those two children have grown up to be such great guys, from what I know.”

It’s clear that Emma’s deep dive into the complexities of Diana’s relationship with Charles made her reflect on love in a different way. And while Harry may never be a professional dogsitter, his fans can rest assured that the bond between him and Emma was one for the books, even if it was filled with dog farts.

In conclusion, Harry Styles may be a rock star, a fashion icon, and a beloved actor, but we can now add “fart-dodging dogsitter” to the list. Sorry, Spencer—looks like you’re going to need a new babysitter next time Emma’s out for dinner.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Hailey Bieber Opened Up About Hiding Pregnancy For Six Months: “I Was Hiding This Big Secret”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News