One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Mark Wahlberg, known for his roles in blockbusters like The Departed and Transformers, is no stranger to fame. From his early days as a rapper to becoming the industry’s A-lister, he has established a name for himself. Wahlberg has been at the top of his game for years, with many successful acts, productions, and even business ventures.

However, despite all his success, the actor once admitted to feeling jealous of Harry Styles. Surprising, right?

Why Was Mark Wahlberg Jealous Of Harry Styles?

Popularly known for his friendly persona, Mark Wahlberg shocked us when he revealed his different side. During a throwback appearance on Conan O’Brien’s show, Wahlberg made headlines when he openly threatened the singer.

He shared, “That little pr**k’s going to get it. I am going to punch Harry in the nose when I see him. My four-year-old daughter pulls out pictures of him, I rip them up, I pretend to get jealous… But if I see that little p***k…”

Well, he didn’t stop there. He even joked about calling Styles to join him on the Transformers premiere, with the plan to have him do the film’s title track. But wait, there was a little twist to his statement. He quipped, “I could pretend and invite them to the Transformers premiere and get them to do the title track to the film… And then beat the c**p of him in the video.”

Real Reason Behind Mark Wahlberg’s Jealousy With Harry Styles

Take a breath; it wasn’t a real threat. Mark Wahlberg later clarified that all his anger towards Harry Styles was just a joke. It all comes down to his daughters. The actor revealed that his girls, Ella and Grace, are huge One Direction fans. And as a dad, it is pretty apparent it feels challenging to vibe with their obsession, especially when he’s not exactly on the same level of excitement about the band. So, his playful “rage” was just a dad thing, one of those moments where you’re not entirely on board with your kids’ pop culture faves.

