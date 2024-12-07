Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World is arriving soon, and guess what? The Red Hulk has officially arrived, and it’s none other than President Ross, who was played by the legendary star Harrison Ford. The dude running the country is also hulking in his fiery rage mode. The release of its trailer teases a clash between Sam Wilson’s Captain America and Ross’ Red Hulk, making us wait for some serious fireworks.

Who is Red Hulk In Comics History?

Interestingly, Red Hulk’s comic book origin is a wild ride. It has all kinds of kicks after World War Hulk, where a shady group of supervillains called Intelligencia got their hands on Hulk’s drained gamma radiation. And their plan? Well, to create a new, weaponized Hulk. Who steps up for the job? None other than General ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, known to be Hulk’s longtime rival and relentless thorn in Banner’s side.

It doesn’t end here. We all know Ross’ obsession with defeating Hulk ran deep, and he chose to become the very thing he hated- a gamma-powered Red Hulk. Of course, he knew Hulk would inevitably return, so Ross figured out the only way to stop him was to become a version of him. And the rest? He is a super-strong, cunning, and endlessly vengeful Hulk with a serious chip on his shoulder.

The twist? Over time, Ross’ Red Hulk went from villain to something closer to an antihero. Surprising and hard to digest, no? Though his transformation might’ve been fueled by rage, his evolution over the years adds a layer to one of Marvel’s most complex characters.

What Are Red Hulk’s Powers And Role In Captain America: Brave New World

Red Hulk isn’t just a red-hot version of Banner’s Hulk; he’s got some serious upgrades. In the comics, Ross keeps his smarts and personality post-transformation and adds heat generation and energy absorption, giving us a walking powerhouse.

In Captain America: Brave New World, things get messy fast. The trailer shows Ross in full Red Hulk mode, with the White House in ruins and significant hints of mind control, probably courtesy of The Leader, who’s back and scheming hard. Red Hulk’s MCU debut looks fiery and thrilling, and a showdown against Sam Wilson’s Cap is on the horizon.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025.

