Captain America: Brave New World is one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It marks the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise with Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson. The actor continues the legacy of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the movie.

Marvel has released the official trailer for the film, which shows an action-packed adventure as Sam picks up the Captain’s shield. Meanwhile, he has an abominable opponent to fight as Thaddeus Ross, aka Red Hulk, rises to power.

Captain America: Brave New World Trailer: Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross Turns Into The Red Hulk

Captain America: Brave New World trailer features an exciting mix of superhero action and political drama. The footage reveals that Sam faces a severe threat from President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. The character, played by Harrison Ford, turns into the powerful Red Hulk in the movie.

The preview starts with Sam visiting Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), the first supersoldier in prison. Isaiah warns Sam to ‘be careful,’ setting up a feeling of danger ahead. It is then shown that the U.S. is on the brink of war, with a mysterious plot involving the Celestial hand, previously seen in Eternals.

The movie appears more intense than the earlier Captain America films, with explosive battles and exciting flying scenes. Sam uses the wings of his suit to slice through a car, showing that the action will be more extreme and bigger than before. By the end, Thaddeus turns into the Red Hulk, which leads to a fierce battle between him and Sam.

Along with Mackie and Ford, the movie stars Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph, Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, and Takehiro Hira as Prime Minister Ozaki.

The official synopsis for the film reads, “Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Thaddeus Ross. He must soon discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters on February 14th, 2025.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: From Tom Holland & Zendaya To Anne Hathaway: Meet The Starry Cast Of Christopher Nolan’s Next Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News