It’s official! Breaking Bad Star Giancarlo Esposito, who is no stranger to playing villainous characters, will reportedly star as a villain in the new Captain America sequel.

The Fourth instalment featuring the First Avenger is titled Captain America: The Brave New World. In the sequel, Captain America’s trusty sidekick, Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, takes up the shield after Steve Rogers, Played by Chris Evans, stepped away at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie, aka Sam Wilson, is set to return for the sequel, which will be released next year.

THR recently announced that Giancarlo Esposito has joined the MCU universe and will appear as a villain in Captain America: The Brave New World. The actor is reportedly joining the sequel during the reshoot phase in Atlanta. While the actor’s induction into the MCU is confirmed, it is unclear who the actor will play in the Captain America movie.

Giancarlo Esposito Teases Captain Role

At CCXP in Mexico City on May 3, Giancarlo Esposito, who has played memorable villains in Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, and The Boys, confirmed he won’t be playing Charles Xavier but that the role is “better than you can imagine.” Earlier this week, Esposito teased his role in the MCU project at the Phoenix Fan Fusion, saying, “The MCU has knocked on my door, and it’s a role you won’t predict. It will be teased, and there will be a series afterwards.”

As Giancarlo Esposito’s Captain America character remains under wraps, Screen Rant reported that the sequel, directed by Julius Onah, will incorporate several supporting characters from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

After the actor’s death, Harrison Ford will step into William Hurt’s shoes as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Liv Tyler will reportedly reprise her role as Elizabeth Ross, and the sequel will also see the return of Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader.

