David Robert Mitchell’s IT Follows is one of those horror gems that will creep under your skin, so stay there. The story follows a monstrous curse passed along through intimate encounters. It Follows is somewhat similar to The Thing but with an eerie. What makes IT Follows incredibly haunting is its open-ended finale. Like Carpenter’s classic, the ending doesn’t tell the viewers if the nightmare is over. Is the creature gone or lurking somewhere, waiting for the next movie? Of course, the suspense is killing the audience as it has left you guessing long after the credits roll.

What Happens In IT Follows’ Ending?

The ending of IT Follows takes Jay’s fight against the relentless entity to its tiniest point; however, her desperate plan doesn’t go smoothly. As Jay resists passing on the curse for most of the film, she lets her friend Greg take it, hoping she will finally be free. But Greg dies, and the creature returns to haunt Jay soon after his death.

After Jay realizes that the creature has a physical form and isn’t just a ghostly presence, she and her friends plan to lure it into the swimming pool and try to electrocute it. While the plan sounds clever, it would’ve been a disaster if it was that simple to outsmart a creature. As the beast arrives, taking on the appearance of Jay’s father, a surprising yet disturbing twist: one of them shoots at it, causing it to fall into the pool.

Just when Jay felt she had won, the creature grabbed her ankle and dragged her under until she managed to shoot it in the head. While Jay escapes, her friends check the pool, and there’s no one there. The final scene shows Jay and Paul possibly free now. But when they walk holding hands, a shadowy figure lingers behind them, leaving the viewers with an unsettling question: is the creature still lurking?

How IT Follows’ Ending Sets Up A Sequel?

Following the announcement of They Follow, a sequel to IT Follows, it has fans left buzzing with excitement and questions. With Maika Monroe returning as Jay, the story will likely pick up from where it left off in the original film. Moreover, the new title, They Follow, teases that there might be more than one creature this time. The filming of They Follow is set to begin in 2025.

