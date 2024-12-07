Since moving away from the royal family and relocating to Montecito, California, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have created a beautiful life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in the United States of America with their two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

Apart from public appearances and obligatory promotional events, the couple has stayed low-key and away from the limelight. But things are about to change in 2025. Here’s everything we know about Markle’s plans for the upcoming year, including her cooking show and lifestyle brand.

What To Expect From Meghan Markle in 2025

Upcoming Netflix show

As per recent reports, Markle is all set to return to make a proper return to the public eye this new year. According to Page Six, the former actress has been busy ensuring her projects are ready to run. She is expected to launch her Netflix show in early 2025. While not many details are known about the series, the portal claims that it revolves around “cooking, gardening and entertaining,” all key elements of Markle’s life.

Lifestyle brand launch

Apart from the show, the Suits alum will also launch her highly anticipated lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. News of the brand first started circulating in 2023, and it was officially announced in early 2024. Fans quickly followed ARO’s social media profiles but were confused about why it wasn’t fully launched. There were rumors that things weren’t all rosy.

Was Meghan Markle’s Brand Facing Issues?

According to a few reports, the brand wasn’t developing as well as Markle had thought, so the proper launch of American Riviera Orchard was delayed. The brand’s Instagram account still features only the logo posted in March this year. A source told Page Six that wasn’t the case.

“She’s been keeping her cards close to her chest,” they revealed. It was further stated that she was the brand’s CEO, thus slamming all the rumors, claiming she was having difficulty finding someone for the position. Previously, a few of Markle’s industry friends posted bottles of ARO jams on their story, making fans excited for what’s to come.

An Exciting Year Ahead For Meghan Markle

The source added, “As far as Meghan being quiet, she’s been in the background working on her entrepreneurial efforts. Supporters of the Duchess have a lot to look forward to with the insider claiming it’ll be “a good year” for her.

“She’s spent most of the year working behind the scenes to launch a project in the first few months of 2025,” the insider concluded. Over the last few years, Markle has frequently shown interest in cooking, gardening, hosting, and honing deep friendships with people.

