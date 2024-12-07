Barry Keoghan seems to have little to no concern for guilt amid ongoing rumors that he cheated on his ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter. The Saltburn actor shared a glimpse of his rumored newfound singlehood on Instagram. He posted a collection of steamy pictures on social media merely three days after his highly publicized alleged separation.

Barry Keoghan’s Thirst Traps After Breakup With Sabrina Carpenter

In photos shared to his Instagram story on December 6, the 32-year-old is seen striking a pose in a mirror selfie. He flexed his muscular arm while donning a sleeveless green tank top, black belt, and black pants. The father-of-two completed his look with a gold necklace adorned with a prominent ring as its centerpiece.

E TEMOS ELE! Barry postou novas fotos em seus stories no Instagram recentemente, mostrando que ainda está em gravações do longa “Crime 101”. #wolfcub #ProudOfBarry 📲 | keoghan92. pic.twitter.com/K3mSM9cyDu — Barry Keoghan Brasil 🐺 | Fan Account (@BarryKeoghanBRA) December 6, 2024

The Oscar nominee stood in a gym locker room and included a film camera, flexed hand emoji, and motorcycle emoji in his post. He also showcased his natural brunette hairstyle in what seems to be a throwback photo from his training for the film Crime 101.

Barry Keoghan also showed off his new blonde hairstyle in a couple of pictures from the set, a striking contrast to his natural brunette hair in the first image. In one, he wore a biking helmet that hid his face. The other showed him relaxing on a couch and flashing a flirty smile.

Sabrina Carpenter Attended The Screening Of Her New Netflix Special

Sabrina also seems to keep herself busy after the rumored breakup. On December 5, she stepped out for the first time since the alleged split for a New York City screening of her Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas. The Espresso singer wore a stylish mini dress with black and white fur details and matching furry heels, flashing a big smile for the cameras.

it’s the ho ho ho-iest special of all A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS WITH SABRINA CARPENTER is now playing!! pic.twitter.com/jayC0fVes3 — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) December 7, 2024

The news of the breakup came four months after the rumors of a split first surfaced about the popular duo, known to have an “on and off” relationship. According to People Magazine, sources close to the former couple said that they recently “decided to take a break.” “They are both young and career-focused,” an insider told the outlet.

Barry Keoghan Reportedly Had an Affair With OnlyFans Model Breckie Hill

The popular gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi sparked rumors of infidelity shortly after the couple’s reported split, posting a blind item suggesting that Barry Keoghan had been unfaithful.

Fans speculated that the item alluded to influencer Breckie Hill, as she matched the descriptions of being blond, living in LA, and boasting 4.3 million TikTok followers. Hill also shared a video that hinted at the affair.

