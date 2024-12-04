Sabrina Carpenter has catapulted over the last few months to massive fame and fortune. From chart-topping hits to sold-out tours, the singer has basked in the glory of her delayed yet compelling success story. The actress started dating Barry Keoghan last year, much to the horror of fans. They felt Carpenter deserved better and were sure they’d eventually break up.

Recent reports state the couple has broken up and is “taking a break.” But a particular rumor claims that Keoghan cheating on her with TikTok was the reason behind their split. Here’s everything we know about the drama.

Did Barry Keoghan Cheat On Sabrina Carpenter?

A recent anonymous rumor started circulating on the Internet and grabbing eyeballs. It claimed that Carpenter and Keoghan had broken up because he was getting intimate with a blonde and partly famous influencer. The blind item mentioned that while the pop star was on tour, the Irish actor spent his time at San Vicente Bungalows with the LA-based TikToker.

The rumor claimed that Keoghan went behind Carpenter’s back last week and was starting to get cozy with said influencer. The TikToker also visited Keoghan on set while filming in the UK. Carpenter was on tour in the United States while this was happening. “He had messed up before, and she had forgiven him, but nothing as serious, and infidelity is where she draws the line,” the anonymous source further alleged.

Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan’s Confirmed Split

Hours after the rumors started going viral and spreading like wildfire, sources close to the songwriter and the actor confirmed they broke up. An insider told People, “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break.” Carpenter and Keoghan first sparked dating rumors last year when they were spotted together. As per several reports, the two began dating in December 2023. Meanwhile, fans were unhappy about the news of the 32-year-old Irishman betraying the 25-year-old pop princess.

Fans React to Rumors Of Barry Keoghan Cheating On Sabrina Carpenter

Netizens were already not in favor of the relationship, and this news only enhanced their disapproval. One user tweeted, “What part of ‘I beg you don’t embarrass me, motherf*cker’ didn’t he understand?” This was about Carpenter’s hit song “Please Please Please” in the music video, in which Keoghan starred alongside her, much to the Internet’s shock.

Referring to Keoghan, Carpenter sang, “Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another. I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf*cker” in the viral song. Another netizen asked, “A pretty girl gives an ugly guy a chance, and he dares to cheat?” A third felt, “She was out of his league anyways.”

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s Relationship Timeline

After being spotted having dinner together in December 2023, Carpenter and Keoghan slowly started being open about their relationship. The actor attended her shows, and the two even posed for pictures together at the Met Gala this year. Soon after, he was a part of her birthday celebrations and co-starred in Please Please Please with her. With the alleged cheating and breakup, their less-than-a-year-long relationship seems to be over.

UNCONFIRMED reports are circulating that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have broken up after Barry allegedly cheated on Sabrina. pic.twitter.com/F9addTGS8d — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) December 3, 2024

