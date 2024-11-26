Sabrina Carpenter has cemented herself as one of the world’s most accomplished and celebrated figures today. At just 25 years of age, the ‘Girl Meets World’ star has seamlessly joined the ranks of Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, successfully transitioning from Disney stardom to a thriving career in pop music.

However, Whitney Cummings said the ‘Espresso’ singer’s career could have been quite different from what we know today.

Whitney Cummings On The Biggest Lesson She Has Learned In Her Life

While speaking at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday, November 19, at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, California, the 42-year-old comedian disclosed the most significant lessons she’s learned throughout her career.

“This business is mostly rejection,” Cummings said, stressing that she had to get accustomed to being “super comfortable with rejection.”

Cummings also revealed that she has learned that rejection can be a blessing because it opens the door to other opportunities.

Whitney Cummings Cited Sabrina Carpenter As Example

Using Carpenter as an example, Cummins stated that the singer was once rejected for a role on the ABC sitcom The Conners, where she briefly served as showrunner.

“Sabrina Carpenter auditioned … and it wasn’t the right fit. She got a rejection that day when we were casting the daughter,” she said of the role that was eventually given to ‘Shameless’ actress Emma Kenney, per People Magazine.

“And by the way, thank God we said no to her,” Cummings continued, “because she’d be stuck on a sitcom set and not being Sabrina Carpenter.”

Reflecting on rejection and relating to Carpenter, Cummings said, “I think that we’re still trained in our society to want to win and get a yes. Sometimes, a yes is the worst thing you can get because you’re stuck on the wrong show for 7 years. You’re in the wrong thing.”

Whitney Cummins On The Best Advice She Has Received

Cummins also spoke about some of the best advice she received from another woman in the industry: “Get your personal life in order, [save] the drama for your work—you know, have a boring life.”

She realized it was true, as her career soon started to take off. “I’m with a man that I think I need to rescue. I’m dating drug addicts. I’m not able to set boundaries,” she recalled of that time in her life, adding, “The idea is, like, to not drain yourself, you know? … Make sure you focus on your personal life enough when all this [professional success] happens.”

Currently, Cummins hosts the Good for You Podcast, where she interviews “guests (friends, comics, celebs, experts, weirdos)” every week.

