Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Sparrow press tour revealed a surprising crush on none other than Timothée Chalamet. While we were all busy swooning over his performance in Call Me by Your Name, Lawrence casually confessed she was utterly enchanted by the 22-year-old actor—who, at the time, was fresh off an Oscar nomination. “He’s so talented and hot!” she gushed, adding, “What if I was like, ‘He’s hot!’ and he’s 15?” But don’t worry, she wasn’t crossing any lines. She even joked, “Tell him to wait. I’m buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30.”

Talk about an iconic crush.

Let’s rewind to Call Me by Your Name, the film that launched Chalamet fever. Lawrence wasn’t the only one hooked—his portrayal of Elio earned him a Best Actor nomination, making him the youngest in nearly 80 years. The buzz was tangible. Chalamet was on the fast track to stardom, and everyone was watching.

Flash forward to 2023, and Chalamet was on fire. He was set to return as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two (though delayed to 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike), snagged the iconic role of Willy Wonka in Wonka, and even teamed up with Martin Scorsese for a Bleu de Chanel commercial. Busy? Oh, absolutely.

But Chalamet wasn’t just taking on significant roles. He was also grappling with how to handle his packed schedule. In a GQ cover story, he opened up about how the COVID pandemic gave him an unexpected break. While filming Don’t Look Up in 2020, he had to quarantine for 14 days. Once free, his excitement to work was off the charts—so much so that it became a bit much for his co-stars, especially Lawrence.

By the time Chalamet arrived on set, he was “buzzing” with energy. “That was the day Jennifer said was the most annoying day of her life,” he laughed. We can only imagine how his hyperactivity mixed with Lawrence’s chill, stoner character—one she’d embrace by using marijuana on set to connect with her role. “I was a real target,” she joked. “Easy to mess with.”

It was clear that even with Chalamet’s whirlwind rise to fame, he and Lawrence had moments of comedic chaos. Whether she was navigating a prank-filled set or swooning over his acting chops (and his looks), one thing’s for sure: Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t the only one catching feelings for Timothée Chalamet.

