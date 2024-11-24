Timothee Chalamet is one of the most talented actors in the present generation in Hollywood. He has had a great time at the box office, and his Wonka was a big success. It was released last year, and this year, the first blockbuster title was earned by another film starring Chalamet in the lead role. Yes, you are right. We are talking about Dune: Part Two or Dune 2. The actor showcased his acting prowess and aura as a lead actor exceptionally well in this year’s Denis Villeneuve directorial. His box office report card for 2024 is looking positive, and he keeps scrolling to know the deets.

Timothee Chalamet’s 2024 Releases –

Chalamet reprised his role as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi magnum opus Dune 2. The first film was a major success and one of the highest-grossing films in the young actor’s career. Dune: Part Two was one of the much-awaited movies of the year, and it was rightfully so, as it gave the exhibitors reason to smile with its smashing box office collections.

Dune 2 was awarded an A on CinemaScore, and its Rotten Tomatoes ratings were commendable. The critics gave it 92% and said, “Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the beloved sci-fi series in spectacular form.” The audience also loved it and gave it 95%. Timothee Chalamet’s movie reportedly had a budget of $190 million, and as per The Numbers, it had collected 3.7 times the budget.

For the record, Timothee Chalamet also has a Bob Dylan biography titled A Complete Unknown. It will be released during Christmas this year, so it cannot be included in calculating the actor’s success ratio. His film Wonka, which was released in December last year, was also a big success.

Timothee Chalamet’s Success Ratio (2024)

Since A Complete Unknown will be released in the last leg of December, its success will not be determined this year. Meanwhile, Timothee’s Dune 2 was released this year, and it is the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year. It collected a splendid $82.50 million on its debut weekend.

At the US box office, Timothee Chalamet led Dune 2, which collected $282.14 million and $432.30 million overseas. Adding the domestic and international cume of the film, its global haul reached $714.44 million. It was a blockbuster, ensuring Timothee has a 100% success ratio in 2024.

On the professional front, Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown is scheduled to be released in the US on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

