The pressure to play a legendary figure from the past and perfect the portrayal can significantly pressure an actor. Timothée Chalamet experienced this pressure as he stepped into the shoes of the musician Bob Dylan in the movie A Complete Unknown. The film will be released on 25 December and chronicle the early part of the iconic musician’s career. The actor spent five years preparing for the role and recently opened up to Rolling Stone about his performance and the challenges he faced

Timothée Chalamet says the performance needed eternal focus

The actor talked about being eternally focused on his role, and the fact that he had to keep away from distractions and even going on his phone worried him. He said, “It was something I would go to sleep panicked about, losing a moment of discovery as the character — no matter how pretentious that sounds — because I was on my phone or because of any distraction. I had three months of my life to play Bob Dylan and after five years of preparing to play him. So, while I was in it, that was my eternal focus. He deserved that and then more.”

The process of acting demands commitment, and the kind of commitment shown by the actor undoubtedly intrigue fans about what he has conjured up in the much-anticipated movie.

Edward Norton called Chalamet relentless

While an eternally actor seeks praise from the audience, he values the praise he gets from his peers the most. Chalamet has received praise from his co-actor Edward Norton for his portrayal. “He was relentless. No visitors, no friends, no reps, no nothing. ‘Nobody comes around us while we’re doing this.’ We’re trying to do our best with something so totemic and holy to many people.”

Norton and the team behind this movie have vowed to present the film in its most authentic form and deliver performances par excellence. Once the film is released, the audience will indeed have a lifetime experience. We genuinely can’t wait to see what they have come up with, can you?

