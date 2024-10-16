Hold onto your heels, folks! Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar-winning queen of relatable moments, was at the center of a red carpet-controversy that had everyone buzzing. Remember when she tripped while climbing the stairs to snag her Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook? That epic moment in 2013 stole the show and left J-Law with a new fear of falling flat on the red carpet. “I get so nervous before going down red carpets. I’ve tripped at least a couple of other times,” she confessed. Classic Jen!

Fast-forward to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where Lawrence took casual chic to a new level. The actress set the internet ablaze on May 21 when she strutted down the red carpet in a stunning red Christian Dior gown paired with black thong flip-flops! Cue the shocked gasps. Cannes has a strict dress code requiring women to wear heels, but Lawrence was blissfully unaware of the fashion faux pas she was stepping into.

“I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t,” she told Entertainment Tonight, responding to the uproar over her footwear choice. It turned out her shoes were “a size too big,” making her feel like a walking disaster waiting to happen. After all, no one wants to face-plant in front of a sea of cameras!

So, why the flip-flops? Lawrence explained she had initially donned heels but quickly swapped them out to avoid another tumble—she had already fumbled a picture with her production team, Excellent Cadaver. “I knew I would eat shit if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big,” she said, reflecting on her quick-thinking choice.

While some saw her foot fashion as a bold statement, Lawrence insisted, “I just would want it to be on purpose.” Who can blame her for prioritizing comfort over conforming to the high-fashion scene? It’s different than this, which was her first rodeo.

Our girl has had her fair share of clumsy moments. Not only did she tumble at the Oscars, but she also fell again while promoting The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 in Madrid. Her knack for tripping and her down-to-earth personality only endeared her more to fans. “My mom taught me to laugh at myself. What else can I do?” she said, embracing her inner klutz.

Amid the criticism, she approach to her mishaps became a defining feature of her public persona. She was the girl next door, navigating Hollywood with talent, charm, and a sprinkle of awkwardness.

In a world that often feels polished and perfect, Lawrence reminded us that it’s okay to trip, laugh, and keep going—sometimes, the stumbles make the journey unforgettable. So, here’s to the queen of relatable moments, reminding us all that a little clumsiness only adds to the charm!

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner Once Revealed That One MCU Role He Would’ve Rejected: “I Don’t Know How To Do That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News