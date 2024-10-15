Jeremy Renner is a popular Hollywood actor best known for playing Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There are multiple characters in the MCU and the Marvel comics. Some are very cool, and some might not be that appealing. There is one character Renner would have passed on if Marvel Studios had ever offered it to him. He once confessed about it in an old interview. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Renner plays the superhero Hawkeye in the MCU, a skilled archer, and a great fighter. He is an integral part of the Avengers team, the OG one comprising Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and Hulk. Renner first appeared in 2011’s Thor and then got a bigger part in The Avengers in 2012. He has appeared in all the Avengers movies except Infinity War. The actor was trending last year because of his near-fatal accident. His recovery was miraculous and inspiring. The fans relentlessly prayed for his well-being.

Jeremy Renner’s character, Hawkeye, has no superpower in the MCU but is a skilled fighter. According to Female First’s report, the actor once opened up about his character on the Life Is Short podcast. Renner also shared which character Marvel character he would have never done as it was not relatable.

The Marvel star said, “I’d have passed on Thor all day long – not that I’d ever be cast in that – but like, that kind of thing I’d be like, ‘I don’t know how to do that, I’m sorry.'” Thor is the son of Odin and the God of Thunder. It is portrayed by the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who is also a part of the OG Avengers.

Speaking about his character, Hawkeye, in the same interview, Jeremy Renner said, “When they showed me my character … it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s great, it’s just a guy with no superpower – he’s just got a high skill set.’ I can actually attach to that.”

Jeremy Renner starrer MCU movies and his web series Hawkeye is streaming on Disney+.

